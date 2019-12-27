DJ Snake Links With Ozuna, Nicky Jam, Natti Natasha, Darell & Sech For 'Loco Contigo' Remix: Listen

How many Latin stars can one French DJ squeeze into one bop? DJ Snake is going for some kind of record with his "Loco Contigo" remix.

The original features J Balvin and Tyga over a slinky, side-winder beat. It reached No. 5 on the Hot Latin Songs chart in November, and this remix packs extra heat from Ozuna, Nicky Jam, Natti Natasha, Darell and Sech.

Ozuna brings a pop of color right out the gate while the rest of the gang comes through smooth and sultry over the familiar rhythm. It's extended a couple minutes to fit the crew, but it's a hip-rocker worth riding.

Snake is fast friends with the Latin music world. His 2018 sophomore LP Carte Blanche features a number of bilingual tunes, including the original "Loco Contigo," "Fuego" with Sean Paul, Anitta and Tainy, as well as No. 1 Latin chart hit "Taki Taki" with Ozuna, Selena Gomez and Cardi B.

Listen to the official remix of "Loco Contigo" with J Balvin, Ozuna, Nicky Jam, Natti Natasha, Darell and Sech below.