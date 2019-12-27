DANCE DJ Snake Links With Ozuna, Nicky Jam, Natti Natasha, Darell & Sech For 'Loco Contigo' Remix: Listen 12/27/2019 by Kat Bein FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Courtesy of Universal Music Group How many Latin stars can one French DJ squeeze into one bop? DJ Snake is going for some kind of record with his "Loco Contigo" remix.The original features J Balvin and Tyga over a slinky, side-winder beat. It reached No. 5 on the Hot Latin Songs chart in November, and this remix packs extra heat from Ozuna, Nicky Jam, Natti Natasha, Darell and Sech.Ozuna brings a pop of color right out the gate while the rest of the gang comes through smooth and sultry over the familiar rhythm. It's extended a couple minutes to fit the crew, but it's a hip-rocker worth riding. Snake is fast friends with the Latin music world. His 2018 sophomore LP Carte Blanche features a number of bilingual tunes, including the original "Loco Contigo," "Fuego" with Sean Paul, Anitta and Tainy, as well as No. 1 Latin chart hit "Taki Taki" with Ozuna, Selena Gomez and Cardi B. Listen to the official remix of "Loco Contigo" with J Balvin, Ozuna, Nicky Jam, Natti Natasha, Darell and Sech below. FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME