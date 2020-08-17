Rihanna Had the Funniest Reaction to Melania Trump's Refusal to Hold the President's Hand

Rihanna attends the launch of her first visual autobiography, "Rihanna" at Guggenheim Museum on Oct. 11, 2019 in New York City.

Melania Trump has clearly been listening to some ANTI lately.

The First Lady went viral on Monday (Aug. 17) after an awkward video surfaced of Melania refusing to hold President Donald Trump's hand despite his multiple attempts.

Rihanna couldn't help but repost the clip soundtracked by her 2016 hit, "Needed Me," which notably features the fitting chorus, "Didn't they tell you that I was a savage?"

"Melania likes art," RiRi clapped in the caption, before adding that there are 78 days until the Nov. 3 election. See the post here.

The caption refers to Rihanna's post over the weekend, where the singer and business mogul made her political opinions clear by sharing the spray-painted words "F--- TRUMP" in a series of colorful graffiti photos posted on Instagram. "art," Rihanna captioned the image.