This Is What Rihanna Thinks of Donald Trump

Rihanna attends the launch of her first visual autobiography, "Rihanna" at Guggenheim Museum on Oct. 11, 2019 in New York City.

Rihanna is being loud and clear about her opinion of Donald Trump.

In case fans didn't already know how she feels about the president, the singer used her platform to share the spray-painted words "F--- TRUMP" in a series of colorful graffiti photos posted on Instagram Friday night (Aug. 14). The graffiti artist wore an oversized "psychedelic" Fenty hoodie.

"art," Rihanna captioned the image, adding the hashtag #81 days, her countdown to the 2020 presidential election.

When one of her 86 million followers asked 81 days until what, Rihanna replied, "ELECTION!!! Wake up! Stay woke!"

"BadGalBanksy," another person quipped in one of the post's top comments.

See the expressive artwork on Instagram.