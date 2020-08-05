Rihanna Flaunts This Powerful Fruity Ingredient in Fenty Skin Products During Her Nighttime Routine

Rihanna's answer to her soft, supple skin? The products from her brand new Fenty Skin line, of course!

After being featured on the cover of Harper's Bazaar Tuesday (Aug. 4), the Bajan singer-turned-skincare mogul filmed a tutorial on how to use her highly coveted Fenty Skin products she launched last Friday (July 31) for the magazine's "Go To Bed With Me" video series.

RiRi's best skincare tips and tricks include hydration, from drinking water to using her What It Dew Makeup Refreshing Spray, and a healthy diet. The 32-year-old pop star praised her Barbados roots and the island's exotic fruits that she implemented as ingredients in her line of products, including her personal favorite the Barbados cherry, which she refers to as the "Bajan cherry."

"That ingredient is packed with a lot of Vitamin C, more Vitamin C than a whole orange," she boasts, "so imagine what that does for your beautiful skin." Using natural, vegan, gluten-free ingredients on top of reducing the number of cotton pads and makeup wipes because of products' dual effects and consistencies gives Fenty Skin the "clean brand" and "earth-conscious" titles Rihanna continues to exalt in the clip.

"I used to use a lot of makeup wipes a lot, and I didn't really realize what that was doing to the planet," she recalled about her previous skincare routine. "So I think it's kind of a wrap for makeup wipes."

Watch and learn from RiRi's nighttime routine below.