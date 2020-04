Rihanna arrives at The Fashion Awards 2019 held at Royal Albert Hall on Dec. 2, 2019 in London.

Some new Fenty is here.

Rihanna took to Instagram on Sunday (April 5) to reveal a "new drop" for her fashion line.

"faux leather. and yes it’s as soft as everyone says," RiRi wrote alongside a series of stunning photos, in which she's rocking the leather button-up. The "Café Latte" color is made effortless with an oversized fit. The drop also comes in black.

See RiRi's pics below, and shop the Faux Leather Capsule here.