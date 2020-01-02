Rihanna Stars in Sultry Valentine's Day Savage x Fenty Campaign Video

Rihanna attends the FENTY x Webster Pop-up Cocktail at The Webster on June 18, 2019 in New York City.

If you're hoping to look sexy on Valentine's Day, Rihanna's got your back.

The songstress unveiled her new Savage x Fenty V-Day collection on Thursday (Jan. 2), created alongside fellow fashion designer Adam Selman.

The video, featuring RiRi herself and models Paloma Elsesser, Adesuwa, Fiffany Luu and Joan Smalls, takes place in a flashy hotel room full of neon lights, lava lamps, oversized teddy bears, and cut-outs of conversation heart candies on the walls. The lingerie itself is everything a woman needs on Valentine's Day and beyond, full of red satin, leather and lace.

Check out the video below, and shop the collection here.