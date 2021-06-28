Eric Alper Is Just Asking Questions

Eric Alper wakes up early. Every morning, around 6:00, he sits down and begins scheduling the day’s tweets. It takes him about an hour and a half to figure out the day’s programming: the photos, the memes, the movie quotes -- and, of course, the question tweets that generate thousands of replies. What song has your favorite bassline? What's a song that references footwear? What is something you listened to in high school that you still listen to today? What’s the album or song that got you into your favorite band or artist?
That last one, for instance, generated about 1,100 replies when the veteran Canadian publicist first tweeted it on May 29, 2019. It received 1,100 more replies when he tweeted it again on May 29, 2020 -- and 1,200 more when he tweeted it a third time, on May 29, 2021.
Let’s get this out of the way: Yes, Alper repeats prompts. Yes, some people find this annoying. (One guy even set up a parody account to predict Alper’s tweets from “one day in the future.”) Alper doesn’t care. “I’m not asking the same question a couple times a year because I'm looking to go viral,” he says. “I'm looking to find all those new people that started following me, who’ve never had an opportunity to [answer] that question, or want to share some amazing experience, or what they think the best song under two minutes is.”