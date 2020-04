Just last week, some of music's biggest stars came together for a cover of Foo Fighters' "Times Like These," for the BBC Radio 1 Stay Home Live Lounge's COVID-19 relief efforts.

The Foo Fighters themselves were joined virtually by 5 Seconds of Summer, AJ Tracey, Anne-Marie, Bastille, Biffy Clyro, Celeste, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Dermot Kennedy, Dua Lipa, Ellie Goulding, Grace Carter, Hailee Steinfeld, Jess Glynne, Mabel, Paloma Faith, Rag’n’Bone Man, Rita Ora, Royal Blood, Sam Fender, Sean Paul, Sigrid, YUNGBLUD and Zara Larsson.

But the star-studded rendition of the timely tune isn't the only time stars have taken on Foo Fighters classics. We've compiled our favorite covers. See them below.

1. "Best of You" - Prince (2007 Super Bowl)

2. "Times Like These" - Dua Lipa, Chris Martin, Dave Grohl & More (COVID-19 Benefit)

3. "Times Like These" - Florence and the Machine (Glastonbury 2015)

4. "Big Me" - Weezer (Foozer Tour)

5. "This Is a Call" - Weird Al (2018)

6. "Everlong" - Rick Astley (Detroit, 2018)

7. "My Hero" - Paramore

8. "All My Life" - Frank Turner (BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge)