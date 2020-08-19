What's Your Favorite Girl Group of All Time? Vote!

Making history seems to come naturally to the most iconic girl groups of the last few decades, but it's the fans who continuously showed up to concerts, bought records and streamed videos who helped them get to the top.

Destiny's Child still hold the record for having one of the longest-leading No. 1 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 with "Independent Woman Part I" in 2000. The R&B foursome-turned-trio, starring Beyoncé, Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland, has earned 14 Grammy nominations and sold more than 60 million albums worldwide, which have catapulted the women to R&B icon status who've left an indelible mark on 2000s and 2010s pop blueprint for both music and fashion.

Blackpink, who has plans to release their debut Album in October, has made U.S. history in multiple ways. From 2019 to 2020, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa became the first K-pop girl group to perform at Coachella, be recognized by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) with the quartet's certified gold single "Ddu-Du Ddu-Du," have 1 billion YouTube views for the "Ddu-Du Ddu-Du" music video, and hold three Guinness World Records.

So which girl group tops the rest for you? Vote below!