Madonna Flew The Fam Down to Jamaica For a Birthday Blow-Out

Madonna attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.

More than four months after saying she had tested positive for the coronavirus antibodies, Madonna packed up the fam and flew down to Jamaica for a blow-out 62nd birthday party. The singer shared images from the celebration, which included cameos from her reported boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams and her twin seven-year-old daughters, Stella and Estere.

"Birthday fun in Jamaica," she tweeted along with three Jamaican flag emoji. "Thank you for being so welcoming." The tweet was accompanied by footage of a group playing a reggae tune on the street as Madonna twerked, shook a maraca and slow danced with lanky dancer Williams, 25, turning down a hit off his joint by saying "I'm preserving my vocal cords." Daughters Lourdes and the twins make cameos in the pictures and videos as well.

In another series of pictures, though, she did appear to have a spliff hanging from her lips as she showed off a plate filled with weed and rolling papers. She also displayed her signature acerbic wit, captioning another post "Resting Birthday B--ch Face." The party seemed to never end, as another clip found the singer joking about cutting her hair off to celebrate her big b-day, freestyling a song about taping up her foot because of a broken bone and dancing alone to the remix of Dua Lipa's "Levitating" as she fanned herself.

Check out the party pics below.