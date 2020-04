Rihanna shared her latest Fenty makeup tutorial on Sunday (April 26), and it's the perfect no-makeup look for both the coming summer months and being stuck in quarantine.

In the clip, the superstar applies her own makeup, contouring her jawline and demonstrating her new cream-based Fenty blush and bronzer, all while her trusty, longtime assistant Jennifer Rosales looks on. "It works on every skin tone," RiRi says of her latest Fenty product before quipping, "Don't I look beach-ready? Or booty call-ready?"

The beauty mogul's new Cheeks Out collection includes 10 stunning shades of blush -- from the subtleties of "Summertime Wine" and "Rose Latte" to the bold pinks and oranges of "Bikini Martini" and "Fuego Flush" -- as well as seven different shades of bronzer to match a full spectrum of skin tones.

Watch Rihanna achieve her summertime "no makeup, makeup" look below.