Five lucky TikTok creators now report to Rihanna as their landlord after the makeup mogul opened Fenty Beauty's first TikTok house over the weekend.

Rihanna unveiled the Los Angeles, Calif. house on Friday, March 6. "We are standing in the official first Fenty Beauty TikTok home," she said at the launch party. "I just wanted to create a platform for the next wave of content creators. I think our generation is the sickest, the illest, the most creative. I can't do it alone, so to join in with the people who are influencing the world and my community and my generation, this is a hub."

TikTok houses have been recently popping up all over LA for creators to live and breathe content together in a space that ready to host their viral posts. But now that Bad Gal RiRi's on the block, TikTok superstars and even her fans are ready to pack up and move in immediately.

RiRi's TikTok house comes with video-ready natural light, beauty stations galore, and a raid-worthy Make-up Pantry that's ready to highlight "their creative excellence along the way," while the blossoming TikTok stars apply Fenty Beauty Killawatt Highlighter, Full Frontal Mascara and more products in their beauty videos and tutorials, according to the company's press release obtained by Harper's Bazaar.

Those TikTok stars chosen as Rihanna's five house guests include professional makeup artist Emmy Combs (@emmycombss), Makayla (@makayladid), Savannah Palacio (@savpalacio), Kamaboko Gonpachiro (@challxn) and Dawn (@thedawndishsoap). And they've already started taking over Fenty Beauty's account on the rapidly growing social video app with poolside introductory videos and super quick makeup tutorials.

Check out some TikTok videos from the house launch and the five guests' first clips in it below.