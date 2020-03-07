The music streaming service has tapped Lady Gaga to curate an exclsive all-female playlist.

Apple Music has tapped Lady Gaga to help celebrate International Women's Day on Sunday (March 8).

As the music streaming service's new Artist in Residence, Gaga has curated an exclusive playlist, titled Women of Choice, featuring her new single "Stupid Love," along with music by St. Vincent, Rosalia, Grimes, Charli XCX and HAIM, among others.

Apple Music will also feature artist-curated playlists by Taylor Swift (Playlists by ME!), Meghan Trainor (Who Runs the World), Kehlani (#OnRepeat), Hailee Steinfeld (Heartbreak Pop) and others.

In addition, the music streaming service's Beats 1 will feature past interviews with Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, Miranda Lambert, Dua Lipa and Halsey, among others.

Earlier this week, Gaga announced her upcoming album, Chromatica, scheduled for release on April 10 through Interscope. The news came on the heels of Gaga's release of "Stupid Love," her joyous new banger that had fans everywhere rejoicing at the prospect of a proper pop album from the superstar singer.