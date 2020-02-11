Rihanna Shows Off the Stunning All-Black Look She Wore For Beyonce & Jay-Z's Oscars Party

Rihanna celebrates the launch of FENTY at Bergdorf Goodman at Bergdorf Goodman on Feb. 7, 2020 in New York City.

Rihanna fans are dying for the "Diamonds" singer to release her next album, but she's too busy partying with Beyoncé and Jay-Z -- while looking amazing, of course.

RiRi was one of the many superstar guests spotted at the Chateau Marmont in Beverly Hills on Sunday night (Feb. 9) for Jay-Z and Beyoncé's post-Oscars Gold Party. On Monday night (Feb. 10), Rihanna took to Instagram to share a couple of stunning shots of her fierce all-black ensemble.

The Fenty Beauty mastermind rocked a one-sleeved Alexandre Vauthier minidress with a ruffly accent that ran from the bottom of the left sleeve to the right side of the dress. She accesorized the look with sparkly Verdura stud earrings and strappy pumps with a very Bad-Girl-RiRi-esque spiked heel.

Rihanna posted the same photo of the outfit, one color close-up (surely to highlight her fabulous gold-accented Fenty makeup) and a full-body black-and-white pic. Though she didn't caption the post, let's be honest -- does Rihanna ever need a caption?

Check out Rihanna's all-black look for Jay-Z and Beyoncé's party below.