Rihanna, Justin Bieber & More: Who Should Release an Album in 2020? Vote!

As 2019 draws to a close, we've seen major stars from Ariana Grande and Post Malone to Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish release new projects and dominate the Billboard charts.

However, a number of music's biggest artists sat out for the year, working behind the scenes and leaving fans clamoring for long-awaited albums. While Lady Gaga announced she was "pregnant" back in March with the now-overdue LG6, Rihanna spent the year teasing her reggae-infused follow-up to 2016's Anti in cover stories for Elle, Vogue and The New York Times Style Magazine.

Now that the new year is around the corner, Billboard wants to know: which artist do you think should release an album in 2020? Are you counting down the days until Justin Bieber's first solo project since 2015's Purpose? Perhaps you're patiently waiting for new music by Adele or Drake. No matter whether you're a Little Monster or a member of Rih's Navy, tell us whose new music you're most excited to hear in the new year.

Vote in Billboard's poll below.