When Will Rihanna, Gaga and Adele Finally Drop Their Albums?

These pop superstars hinted at new music in 2019 -- only to leave fans hoping that 2020 would be more fruitful.

Lady Gaga: Gaga kicked off the year on the awards circuit for A Star Is Born -- performing “Shallow” at the Grammy Awards and winning an Academy Award for best original song -- while launching a pair of Las Vegas residencies. The pop superstar spent the rest of 2019 posting studio photos and teasing her sixth full-length as producers including SOPHIE, BloodPop and Boys Noize confirmed involvement. Although Lady Gaga declared that she was “pregnant with #LG6” in March, there’s no due date on the horizon.

Rihanna: “2019” was Rihanna’s answer to a fan who asked “When is the album dropping?” in a December 2018 Instagram comment. Instead of releasing the follow-up to 2016’s Anti, though, she signed a worldwide deal with Sony/ATV Music Publishing in September and stayed busy with her Fenty line (including tapping fellow artists Normani and Tinashe as brand ambassadors). A long-promised project influenced by her Caribbean roots still has yet to materialize, extending the longest album drought of Rihanna’s career.

Adele: Earlier this year, Adele was reportedly prepping the follow-up to 25, which broke the record for biggest first-week album sales following its 2015 release. While making a highly publicized visit to a New York drag bar in March, she confirmed she was “working” in the city (she had been photographed entering Manhattan’s Electric Lady Studios) and, two months later, on her 31st birthday, she teased in a cheeky Instagram caption that “30 will be a drum n bass record” -- but a rumored November date came and went.

This article originally appeared in the Dec. 21 issue of Billboard.