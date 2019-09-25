Maroon 5 Teams Up With Apple to Help You Cherish Your 'Memories' Via New Photos App Feature

Maroon 5 is bringing back the pop-rock band’s best “Memories” with their latest single and Photos app feature by the same name.

For a limited time starting today, iPhone and iPad users (with the latest iOS 13 and iPadOS software, respectively) can bring their own memories to life within the Photos app by creating a movie scored by Maroon 5’s new song.

The band collaborated with Apple for the branded project because the company has already established the Memories feature, which automatically curates digital photo and video albums for users based on their past events and visited locations. Now, Maroon 5 fans can use the app-suggested “Memories” track as the soundtrack for their Memories movies, which are activated when users press the play button on any curated collection.

Maroon 5 jumped on the new activation and created its own “Made with Memories” video exclusively available on Apple Music. The 30-second preview travels back in time with the band, from members’ birthdays to garage practices to early recording sessions -- and all of co-founder and frontman Adam Levine’s hairstyles.

Levine shared some words about the group’s latest single, which is the first new music Maroon 5 has shared with fans since 2017. “No matter what happens in the world around you, think about those people you love and share some good memories,” he said in a press statement. “We wrote this song to bring people together. It’s an important message for right now, and we love that we can still surprise ourselves and our fans after all these years.”

He continued, “In addition to the song, the band would also like to share some of our fondest memories that shaped us over the years. We urge you to do the same."