Beyonce, Rihanna & More Among Apple Music's Most-Streamed Female Artists for International Women's Day

In celebration of International Women's Day (March 8), Apple Music has revealed its list of the most-streamed female artists of all time, a roster topped by Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, with appearances by other mega-stars including Adele, Sia and Lady Gaga.

Many of those same names also show up on a rundown of the most Shazam'd women of the past year, topped by Cardi B, Sia (including LSD), Dua Lipa, Minaj, Demi Lovato, Halsey, Rihanna, Anne-Marie, Grande and Camilla Cabello. "Apple Music will be highlighting visionary women in music around the world throughout the month of March with artist curated playlists and female-driven programming (100+ Apple Music playlists featuring 3000+ tracks spotlighting single and multiple female artists)," the company said in a press release.

The company has also announced a partnership with Annie Lennox and the NGO she founded, The Circle, for a Global International Women's Day short film in support of Global Feminism. The movie features Ed Sheeran, Lipa, Mary J. Blige and many others "highlighting the injustices still experienced by millions of women and girls on a global level – from misogyny, rape and violence to pay disparity." Click here to watch the video.

Apple Music's most-streamed female artists of all time:

1. Ariana Grande

2. Taylor Swift

3. Rihanna

4. Beyoncé

5. Nicki Minaj

6. Cardi B

7. Adele

8. Sia

9. Lady Gaga

10. Halsey

11. Lana Del Rey

12. SZA

13. Demi Lovato

14. Selena Gomez

15. Katy Perry

16. P!nk

17. Camila Cabello

18. Mariah Carey

19. Ella Mai

20. Billie Eilish

Most Shazam’d women of the past year:

1. Cardi B

2. Sia (including LSD)

3. Dua Lipa

4. Nicki Minaj

5. Demi Lovato

6. Halsey

7. Rihanna

8. Anne-Marie

9. Ariana Grande

10. Camila Cabello

11. Selena Gomez

12. Bebe Rexha

13. Beyoncé (including The Carters)

14. Lady Gaga

15. Jess Glynne

16. Rita Ora

17. Becky G

18. P!nk

19. Katy Perry

20. Taylor Swift