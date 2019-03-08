Beyonce, Rihanna & More Among Apple Music's Most-Streamed Female Artists for International Women's Day
Ariana Grande & Taylor Swift lead the list; plus, see the most Shazam'd women this past year.
In celebration of International Women's Day (March 8), Apple Music has revealed its list of the most-streamed female artists of all time, a roster topped by Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, with appearances by other mega-stars including Adele, Sia and Lady Gaga.
Many of those same names also show up on a rundown of the most Shazam'd women of the past year, topped by Cardi B, Sia (including LSD), Dua Lipa, Minaj, Demi Lovato, Halsey, Rihanna, Anne-Marie, Grande and Camilla Cabello. "Apple Music will be highlighting visionary women in music around the world throughout the month of March with artist curated playlists and female-driven programming (100+ Apple Music playlists featuring 3000+ tracks spotlighting single and multiple female artists)," the company said in a press release.
The company has also announced a partnership with Annie Lennox and the NGO she founded, The Circle, for a Global International Women's Day short film in support of Global Feminism. The movie features Ed Sheeran, Lipa, Mary J. Blige and many others "highlighting the injustices still experienced by millions of women and girls on a global level – from misogyny, rape and violence to pay disparity." Click here to watch the video.
Check out the lists below and accompanying Top Women in Streaming on Apple playlists.
Apple Music's most-streamed female artists of all time:
1. Ariana Grande
2. Taylor Swift
3. Rihanna
4. Beyoncé
5. Nicki Minaj
6. Cardi B
7. Adele
8. Sia
9. Lady Gaga
10. Halsey
11. Lana Del Rey
12. SZA
13. Demi Lovato
14. Selena Gomez
15. Katy Perry
16. P!nk
17. Camila Cabello
18. Mariah Carey
19. Ella Mai
20. Billie Eilish
Most Shazam’d women of the past year:
1. Cardi B
2. Sia (including LSD)
3. Dua Lipa
4. Nicki Minaj
5. Demi Lovato
6. Halsey
7. Rihanna
8. Anne-Marie
9. Ariana Grande
10. Camila Cabello
11. Selena Gomez
12. Bebe Rexha
13. Beyoncé (including The Carters)
14. Lady Gaga
15. Jess Glynne
16. Rita Ora
17. Becky G
18. P!nk
19. Katy Perry
20. Taylor Swift