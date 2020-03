Some things are unknowable -- like when the government is going to allow us to leave our homes again. Some things, though, are inevitable -- like the music industry's relentless churn and the coordinated release of new music that awaits us each Friday.

This week, the big news is Dua Lipa, whose pristine new album Future Nostalgia arrived overnight via Warner. PartyNextDoor also dropped his new project PARTYMOBILE, which features the previously released Drake collaboration "Loyal," along with a new Rihanna feature on a track called "Believe It." Pearl Jam are back, too, with their 11th studio album, Gigaton.

There's also Rosalía's new single "Dolerme," the latest in a string of near-perfect one-offs that began last year, in the wake of El Mal Querer. Plus, out of nowhere, Bob Dylan dropped a 17-minute epic about the assassination of JFK.

This week's First Stream Live breaks down all of the above, along with new music from Nine Inch Nails, 5 Seconds of Summer, Jessie Reyez and more. Stream that below.