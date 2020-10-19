Enrique Iglesias: Our 10 Favorite Hits

Iglesias' six Spanish-language studio albums have all topped the Top Latin Albums chart. He's also the king of the Latin Pop Airplay chart with a record 24 No. 1 hits. But Iglesias' success is not just limited to the Latin music charts. “Bailamos” was his first of two No. 1s (the second was "Be With You") on the all-genre Hot 100 chart, where he has a total of 25 entries, with five of those making the top 10.

On the Pop Airplay chart, Iglesias has seven top 10 hits, with "Tonight (I'm Lovin' You)" leading the chart in 2011. On the Dance Club Songs chart, he holds the record for the No. 1 hits among Latin male acts with 14 leaders. Three of Enrique's full-length sets went into the top 10 of the all-genre Billboard 200 albums chart, and overall, he's placed 14 releases on the chart.

The Billboard Top Latin Artists of All-Time ranking is based on actual performance on the weekly Hot Latin Songs (from its inception on October 4, 1986) and Top Latin Albums charts (from its inception on July 10, 1993) to the Billboard charts dated October 10, 2020. Artists are ranked based on an inverse point system, with weeks at No. 1 earning the greatest value and weeks at the lower end of the chart earning the least.

To commemorate Iglesias’ landmark award, we're going to revisit 10 of our favorite chart-toppers, in chronological order. ¡Bailamos!

"Experiencia Religiosa"