The fans have spoken, and they picked CNCO and Natti Natasha’s “Honey Boo” as the best collaboration the boy band has with a female artist.

Earlier this month, Billboard highlighted in a poll some of CNCO’s collabs with female artists including “Como Asi” with Lali and “Hey DJ (Remix)” with Meghan Trainor and Sean Paul, to name a few.

Billboard readers have picked CNCO’s recent joint with Natti Natasha, “Honey Boo,” as the winner, with more than 55 percent of the votes. The tune was followed by Lali’s “Como Asi.”

“Honey Boo,” which was written by all five members and marks the first single from CNCO’s upcoming third album, is an infectious urban-pop song about a girl who’s the center of attention in the neighborhood. “Honey Boo, no one has more sex appeal than you do and wherever you go, you’re a boom,” says the catchy chorus.

Watch the clip and poll results below.