Keznamdi & Tory Lanez Fuse Reggae & Hip-Hop on New 'City Lock' Single: Listen

It might be Valentine's Day today (Feb. 14), but Keznamdi is ready for straight party vibes on his new single "City Lock."

The reggae artist teamed up with Toronto's own Tory Lanez for the heavy-hitting tune that mixes classic reggae beats, militant dancehall melodies and a rapper's sensibility (courtesy of Lanez). "Man ah lion heart, can't tek big man fi cub / Excess amount of guns and it ah buss inna yuh sub" Keznamdi spits before Lanez takes over for the AutoTune-laced chorus.

"Authentic Dancehall/Reggae music is such a powerful, global phenomenon and it’s been a beautiful thing to witness it become more and more mainstream over the decades," Keznamdi tells Billboard. "That’s why I’m so excited about my first release 'City Lock' featuring the great Tory Lanez, who is such an influential and talented artist from Toronto, where Jamaican culture is so prominent."

He continues: "Toronto has historically been a major avenue for reggae music becoming mainstream and I definitely think this song will be a special moment for our culture. I'm also excited to announce the first official release of my forthcoming album that will be released on March 13. The album is called Bloodline, a true representation of my evolution as an artist and human being. I’m looking forward to sharing it with the world."

"City Lock" follows Keznamdi's "Love Mi Nuff" single last September, both of which will be featured on Bloodline. Tory Lanez released his nostalgiac early '00s R&B-themed Chixtape 5 album back in November, which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200.

Listen to "City Lock" below.