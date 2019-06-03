'My Little Pony Live' Musical Slated for 2020 North American Tour

The production by Hasbro, Inc. and Mills Entertainment will debut an original story and all-new songs.

On Monday (June 3), Hasbro, Inc. and Mills Entertainment announced a deal to launch a new live My Little Pony musical with a touring production slated to begin March 2020. Tour dates and additional details will be revealed in August.

My Little Pony Live will feature many of the same characters in the hit My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic television series, including "the Mane six" -- Twilight Sparkle, Pinkie Pie, Rarity, Fluttershy, Applejack and Rainbow Dash. While the live show will share the same central themes of friendship and magic, the production will debut an original story and all-new songs.

“We’re thrilled to work with Mills Entertainment to bring My Little Pony and the magic of friendship to life in a whole new way,” said Samantha Lomow, Hasbro Entertainment Brands' president, in a statement. “Mills Entertainment has produced some of the most exciting stage shows with a variety of brands, and we can’t wait for fans to experience My Little Pony Live.”

“Having expanded from a consumer products brand in its early days to a powerful entertainment player, My Little Pony is an iconic brand that has touched people everywhere. We’re proud to partner with Hasbro to bring the live show to fans across the country,” added Michael Mills, Mills Entertainment's CEO.

The musical is intended for a family audience, catering to the multiple generations of fans of the TV show, which is currently in its ninth season.