Beats 1 Launches Weekly 'Rap Life' Show With Ebro Darden

The series based on the popular Apple Music playlist will feature a mix of music, interviews and discussions around hip-hop culture.

Apple Music’s popular Rap Life playlist is getting its own Beats 1 radio show, starting Friday (Oct. 18) at 1 p.m. EST.

Rap Life With Ebro Darden will spotlight the playlist's latest additions with extensive discussions around hip-hop culture. Hosted by Beats 1 on-air personality Ebro Darden -- who was named Apple Music’s global editorial head of hip-hop and R&B in January -- the show will be a mixture of interviews, original reporting and chatter with fellow Beats 1 personalities Nadeska Alexis and L-Boog, among others.

As Darden tells Billboard, the show will not only be a way for he and the Rap Life team to highlight the most popular songs on the playlist -- in a segment they’re calling “Rap Life’s Most Wanted” -- but to introduce the audience to some of the under-the-radar tracks (both domestic and international) that they think deserve more love.

“[We’re] trying to highlight songs that we, as the programming editorial team in Apple Music for hip-hop and R&B, feel like people may have missed,” says Darden. “So that we can bring attention to songs that we feel the audience should be paying attention to.”

The show will additionally feature interviews with both established and emerging artists, including Wale and DaBaby -- both slated to appear on the premiere episode -- and Gucci Mane, who has been lined up for next week’s show.

A heavy emphasis will also be placed on tackling in-depth discussions around the latest stories in hip-hop, which Darden says could encompass everything from lighter subjects -- such as how Offset and Cardi B’s relationship is reflected in their music -- to more serious topics. “Whatever the popular conversations in the culture will be, we're gonna try to bring some perspective to that,” Darden says.

Rap Life with Ebro Darden airs every Friday at 1 PM ET on Beats 1. You can tune in to the show here and listen to the Rap Life playlist here.