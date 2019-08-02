Apple Music Rebrands Alternative Playlist as 'ALT CTRL' With Haim, Billie Eilish & More 'Left-Of-Center Tunes'

Apple Music has rebranded its The A-List: Alternative playlist as ALT CTRL, spotlighting new music across the broad spectrum of alternative music, Billboard can exclusively reveal. The playlist will be handpicked by the company’s staff curators.

“Alternative is more an attitude than a sound -- music that colors just a bit outside the lines,” reads the playlist’s official description. “ALT CTRL…is where you'll find the best of those new left-of-center tunes.”

ALT CTRL’s playlist art will feature a new artist each week, with the first cover stars being Haim, the Los Angeles pop-rock trio who just released the new single “Summer Girl” on Wednesday.

“I remember being in some faraway town on tour and feeling a moment of inspiration,” singer-guitarist Danielle Haim told Apple Music of the song. She went on to explain "how we got the first vibe of the song together. I opened up GarageBand, started messing around with it, and came up with this weird bassline. I wrote the verse super-quickly, came up with the drum part -- and cranked the reverb.”

Other artists featured on ALT CTRL this week include Death Cab for Cutie, Billie Eilish, Fitz and the Tantrums, Twenty One Pilots, White Reaper and Clairo. The playlist will be constantly updated with new songs.

The update follows a similar rebranding of the streaming service's A-List: Hip-Hop playlist, as Rap Life, last month.

Listen to ALT CTRL on Apple Music here.