Fleetwood Mac's 'Dreams' Charts on Hot 100 For First Time since 1977, Thanks to TikTok Revival

In the TikTok clip, Idahoan Nathan Apodaca rides his longboard while drinking a large bottle of Ocean Spray Cran-Raspberry juice, backed by "Dreams." The video became so popular that the band's own Mick Fleetwood recreated the clip. Ocean Spray even gifted Apodaca a red pickup truck (filled with bottles of Ocean Spray juice).

"Dreams," which the group's Stevie Nicks solely wrote, debuted on the Hot 100 dated April 16, 1977, and spent a week at No. 1 (June 18). Until this week, the song had last appeared on the chart dated Aug. 20, 1977 (when the No. 1 hit was The Emotions' "Best of My Love").

With "Dreams" at No. 21 this week, Fleetwood Mac earns its highest Hot 100 placement since "Everywhere" ranked at No. 17 on the chart dated Feb. 20, 1988. The band last appeared in the Hot 100's top 40 on May 19, 1990 (when Madonna's "Vogue" hit No. 1), with "Save Me."

Fleetwood Mac last debuted on the Hot 100 in March 2003 with "Peacekeeper," which peaked at No. 80 that May. The song was released from Say You Will, the band's most recent LP of all-new material.

Among other chart gains for "Dreams," it rises 8-2 on Hot Rock & Alternative Songs, 51-20 on the Billboard Global 200 and 161-68 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart.

The track's parent album Rumours, which spent 31 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in 1977-78 (the longest reign ever for an album by a duo or group), is also resurging, bounding 27-13 on the latest list with 29,000 equivalent album units earned (up 48%). It marks the first time the set has inhabited the top 20 since May 21, 2011, after a Rumours­-themed episode of Fox's Glee.