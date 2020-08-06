Here Are the 10 Artists Who've Scored Hot 100 Top 10 Hits in the '00s, '10s & '20s

This week on the Billboard Hot 100, two veteran pop hitmakers score their first top 10s of the new decade. Taylor Swift does so three times over with the No. 1-debuting "Cardigan," as well as "The 1" (No. 4) and the Bon Iver-featuring "Exile" (No. 6), while Jason Derulo visits the top tier with Jawsh 365 collab "Savage Love (Laxed Beat - Siren)."

Their respective new top 10 hits enter Derulo and Swift into a still fairly exclusive Billboard Hot 100 club: artists with top 10 hits in each of the 2000s, 2010s and 2020s.

Derulo first visited with the Hot 100-topping "Whatcha Say" in late 2009, then scored an additional five top 10 hits over the 2010s, the biggest being the No. 3-peaking (and 2 Chainz-featuring) "Talk Dirty" in 2014. Swift first hit the region with the No. 10-debuting "Change" in 2008, and scored four more '00s top 10 hits, led by the No. 2-peaking "You Belong With Me." She went on to be one of the most successful artists on the Hot 100 in the 2010s, notching an incredible 20 top 10 hits over the course of the decade, including five No. 1s ("We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together," 2012; "Shake It Off," 2014; "Blank Space," 2015; "Bad Blood" featuring Kendrick Lamar, 2015; "Look What You Made Me Do," 2017).

Here are the eight other artists to notch the Hot 100 three-decade feat so far:

Mariah Carey. Mimi's chart-busting days go back to the '90s, of course, when she scored 19 Hot 100 top 10 hits over the course of the decade, including 14 No. 1s. In the 2000s, she landed another eight top 10s, with four No. 1s ("Thank God I Found You" featuring Joe and 98 Degrees, 2000; "We Belong Together," 2005; "Don't Forget About Us," 2005; "Touch My Body," 2008). Then she knocked out the '10s and '20s with one song: holiday perennial "All I Want For Christmas Is You," whose first-ever trip to No. 1 stretched from late 2019 to early 2020.

Maroon 5. As consistent a hitmaker as the 21st century has seen, Maroon 5 first graced the Hot 100 top 10 in 2004 with "This Love," visiting twice more that decade, and reaching the chart apex with "Makes Me Wonder" in 2007. In the 2010s, they scored 12 more top 10 hits, including three No. 1s ("Moves Like Jagger" featuring Christina Aguilera, 2011; "One More Night," 2012; "Girls Like You" featuring Cardi B, 2018). This decade, they ducked their head into the top 10 early with "Memories," which peaked at No. 2 in January.

Drake. The new all-time record-holder for most Hot 100 hits scored the first of his 40 with the No. 2-peaking "Best I Ever Had" in 2009, one of two top 10s of his that decade. He then went on to totally dominate the 2010s, with 33 top 10 hits that encompassed six No. 1s (as the featured artist on Rihanna's "What's My Name", 2010 and "Work," 2016; "One Dance" featuring WizKid and Kyla, 2016; "God's Plan," 2018; "Nice For What," 2018; "In My Feelings," 2018). He's made quick work in the 2020s, already notching five top 10 hits this decade, led by the No. 1-debuting "Toosie Slide."

Eminem. Though Eminem broke out in the late '90s, his first trip to the top ten came in 2000, when "The Real Slim Shady" hit No. 4. One of the biggest stars of the '00s, he landed 11 top 10 hits that decade, with two No. 1s ("Lose Yourself," 2002; "Crack a Bottle" with Dr. Dre and 50 Cent, 209), and then added another 10 in the 2010s, including three No. 1s ("Not Afraid," 2010; "Love the Way You Lie" featuring Rihanna, 2010; "The Monster" featuring Rihanna, 2013). This decade, he hit No. 3 with the Juice WRLD-assisted "Godzilla," from his surprise Music to Be Murdered By LP.

Lady Gaga. Gaga came out scorching, topping the Hot 100 with her first two singles in 2009 ("Just Dance" featuring Colby O'Donnis and "Poker Face") and hitting the top ten twice more that year. She kept it going in the 2010s with another 11 top 10 hits, led by the chart-topping "Born This Way" (2011) and "Shallow" with Bradley Cooper (2019), and has already made the top 10 twice this year with the Chromatica singles "Stupid Love" (No. 5) and "Rain on Me" with Ariana Grande (No. 1).

Beyoncé. After a dominant turn-of-the-century run as part of Destiny's Child, Beyoncé scored her first top 10 as a guest artist on Jay-Z's "'03 Bonnie & Clyde" (No. 4, 2002), then broke out as a solo star in 2003, with her first charting two singles ("Crazy in Love" with Jay-Z and "Baby Boy" with Sean Paul) shooting to No. 1. Bey scored 13 total top 10s that decade, including three more No. 1s ("Check On It" featuring Slim Thug, 2005; "Irrepleaceable," 2006; "Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)," 2009), and added another five to her tally in the 2010s, with one more No. 1 in her guest appearance on Ed Sheeran's "Perfect." She made it Hot 100-toppers in three straight decades earlier this May, with her guest spot on Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage."

Lil Wayne: Speaking of Destiny's Child, rap icon Lil Wayne scored his first top 10 hit with a verse on their "Soldier" in 2005, and racked up a total of 10 top 10 hits before the decade was out, led by the Hot 100-besting "Lollipop" featuring Static Major in 2008 and "Down" with Jay Sean in 2009. An additional 14 top 10s followed in the 2010s, with a third No. 1 coming via his featured turn on DJ Khaled's "I'm the One" alongside Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper and Quavo. This year, Wayne found himself back in the top 10 when he was added to the remix of Jack Harlow's "Whats Poppin," a No. 2-peaking hit so far.

Chris Brown. The then-teen star hit No. 1 with his breakout hit "Run It!" in 2005, the first of his nine top 10 hits that decade (also encompassing a second No. 1, "Kiss Kiss" featuring T-Pain). The '10s saw Brown amass another six top 10s (led by "No Guidance" featuring Drake, a No. 5 hit in 2019), and he scraped the top 10 for the first time this decade last week, with the No. 10 peak of Young Thug collab "Go Crazy."