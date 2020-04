"Blinding Lights" adds a third week on top.

The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" rebounds from No. 2 to No. 1 the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart to log a third total week in the top spot.

The track dethrones Drake's "Toosie Slide," which dips to No. 2 following its debut at No. 1 a week ago.

Plus, Doja Cat notches her first top five Hot 100 hit, as "Say So" jumps 8-5, and Post Malone's "Circles," at No. 7, ties the record for the most weeks (33) ever spent in the chart's top 10.

Let's run down the top 10 of the newest Hot 100, which blends all-genre U.S. streaming, radio airplay and sales data. All charts (dated April 25) will update on Billboard.com tomorrow (April 21).

With a third week at No. 1 on the Hot 100, "Blinding Lights," released on XO/Republic Records, ties "Can't Feel My Face" (in August-September 2015) for The Weeknd's second-longest reign of his five leaders. He's led longer only with "The Hills," for six weeks (in October-November 2015).

"Lights" leads the Radio Songs chart for a second week, with 108.6 million audience impressions, up 4%, in the week ending April 19, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data. It returns to No. 1, from No. 4, for a third total week atop Digital Song Sales, despite a 1% drop to 21,000 sold in the week ending April 16, and holds at No. 3 on Streaming Songs, down 6% to 25.4 million U.S. streams in the same span.

The track concurrently rises 2-1 for a third week atop the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart and rules Hot R&B Songs for an eighth frame. (Both rankings employ the same multi-metric formula as the Hot 100.)

As previously reported, "Lights" parent album After Hours spends a fourth week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Drake's "Toosie Slide" slips from No. 1 to No. 2 on the Hot 100, while leading Streaming Songs for a second week, with 37.2 million streams, down 33% from its opening week. It ascends 3-2 on Digital Song Sales, although with a 37% decline to 16,000 sold, and surges 22-14 on Radio Songs (47.8 million, up 38%), winning the Hot 100's top Airplay Gainer award. It leads the multi-metric Hot Rap Songs chart for a second week.

Roddy Ricch's "The Box" holds at No. 3 on the Hot 100, which it dominated for 11 weeks, and Dua Lipa's "Don't Start Now" is steady at No. 4, after reaching No. 2.

Doja Cat pounces to her first top five Hot 100 hit, as "Say So" bounds 8-5. It likewise lifts 8-5 on Radio Songs (78.6 million, up 14%) and rises 10-8 on Streaming Songs (15.2 million, up 4%) and 25-21 Digital Song Sales (6,000, up 1%).

With "Say So" released on RCA Records, Doja Cat is the first woman on the label to earn a first career top five Hot 100 hit in a lead role since Sia, whose "Cheap Thrills" (featuring Sean Paul) led for four weeks in August 2016. Prior to Sia, Kesha reigned for nine weeks with her debut hit "TiK ToK" in January-February 2010.

Harry Styles' "Adore You" revisits its No. 6 Hot 100 high, climbing from No. 7.

Post Malone's "Circles" descends 6-7 on the Hot 100, after notching three weeks at No. 1, and ties the record for the most weeks spent in the top 10 in the chart's 61-year history, a mark that the rapper-singer already shared:

Most Weeks in Billboard Hot 100's Top 10

33, "Circles," Post Malone, 2019-20

33, "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)," Post Malone & Swae Lee, 2018-19

33, "Girls Like You," Maroon 5 feat. Cardi B, 2018-19

33, "Shape of You," Ed Sheeran, 2017

32, "Sicko Mode," Travis Scott, 2018-19

32, "Closer," The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey, 2016-17

32, "How Do I Live," LeAnn Rimes, 1997-98

31, "Uptown Funk!," Mark Ronson feat. Bruno Mars, 2014-15

30, "Bad Guy," Billie Eilish, 2019

30, "Smooth," Santana feat. Rob Thomas, 1999-2000

Plus, as "Circles" has logged all 33 of its weeks on the Hot 100 in the top 10, dating to its arrival at No. 7 on the Sept. 14, 2019-dated chart, it matches Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You" for the most weeks tallied in the region from a song's debut.

Rounding out the Hot 100's top 10, Future's "Life Is Good," featuring Drake, falls 5-8, after peaking at No. 2 for eight weeks; Justin Bieber's "Intentions," featuring Quavo, keeps at No. 9, after reaching No. 8; and Billie Eilish's "Everything I Wanted" is stationary at No. 10, also after hitting No. 8.

Just outside the Hot 100's top 10, Camila Cabello's "My Oh My," featuring DaBaby, reaches a new best rank (13-12), as does Lil Mosey's "Blueberry Faygo" (18-16), along with two country hits: Gabby Barrett's "I Hope" (20-17) and Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's "Nobody but You" (24-18).

Find out more Hot 100 news on Billboard.com this week, and, for all chart news, you can listen (and subscribe) to Billboard's Pop Shop Podcast and This Week in Billboard News podcast and follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram. And again, be sure to visit Billboard.com tomorrow (April 21), when all charts, including the Hot 100 in its entirety, will refresh.