Rihanna seen out working in Manhattan on Feb. 7, 2020 in New York City.

Rihanna returns & PartyNextDoor earns a first in a lead role.

For the first time in two years, Rihanna is back on the Billboard Hot 100 with her new collaboration with PartyNextDoor, "Believe It."

The song arrives at No. 23 on the chart dated April 11 with 14.6 million U.S. streams, 7.3 million radio audience impressions and 4,000 downloads sold, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data.

Rihanna last appeared on the Hot 100 in April 2018 with her song "Lemon," with N*E*R*D, which peaked at No. 36. Before that, her last entry was via DJ Khaled's "Wild Thoughts," on which she and Bryson Tiller are featured; it peaked at No. 2 in July 2017.

Through 2017, Rihanna was an iron woman on the Hot 100, ranking in the top 10 every year from her debut in 2005 with the No. 2-peaking "Pon de Replay." She ran up 31 top 10s in that span, the fourth-most in the chart's 61-year history, after Madonna (38), Drake (36) and The Beatles (34).

"Believe It" earns Rihanna her 62nd overall Hot 100 entry. She adds her 51st top 40 hit, tying Eminem and the Glee Cast for the eighth-most all-time.

Most Top 40 Hot 100 Hits

100, Drake

82, Lil Wayne

81, Elvis Presley

63, Taylor Swift

57, Elton John

56, Kanye West

55, Nicki Minaj

51, Eminem

51, Glee Cast

51, Rihanna

50, The Beatles

50, Jay-Z

"Believe It" is from PartyNextDoor's third studio album, PARTYMOBILE, which debuts at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 with 50,000 equivalent album units, marking the Canadian rapper-singer's first top 10 on the tally.

The song arrives as PartyNextDoor's third top 40 Hot 100 hit, and first in a lead role, after his features on Kanye West's "Ghost Town" and "Wouldn't Leave," which debuted and peaked at Nos. 16 and 24, respectively, in June 2018.

"Believe It" concurrently bows at No. 5 on Hot R&B Songs and No. 12 on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs (both of which employ the same multi-metric methodology as the Hot 100) and No. 28 on the Rhythmic Songs airplay chart.