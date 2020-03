Hosts like Zane Lowe, Ebro Darden and Julie Adenuga will now broadcast from their homes.

Apple Music's Beats 1 global radio station will return to the airwaves today (March 23) with one notable change: In light of the coronavirus outbreak, all hosts will now broadcast remotely from their homes.

"To prioritize the health and safety of its staff and guests, beginning today, Apple Music hosts will record their shows with field equipment from their homes, working virtually via FaceTime on iPhone," reads a press release from the company. "Tune in for an array of fresh and genre-spanning shows through out the week as Beats 1 remains committed to continuing to deliver its eclectic programming to passionate music fans across the globe."

The new programming kicks off at 9:00 a.m. PST today, when lead anchor Zane Lowe will host FaceTime discussions with the likes of Elton John, Miley Cyrus and Lil Nas X. Then, at 12:00 p.m. PST, host Ebro Darden will hop online to speak with Jhene Aiko.

Apple Music hosts Rebecca Judd, Brooke Reese, Nadeska Alexis, Julie Adenuga, Travis Mills, Hanuman Welch, Kelleigh Bannen, Sandra Peña, and El Guru will also all be on the air in their regular time slots.

Later this week, Lowe will catch up with Charli XCX, Harry Styles and Hayley Williams; while Darden will check in with Lil Baby, A Boogie wit da Hoodie and Don Toliver. The week's schedule also includes radio shows from Elton John, The Weeknd, Queens of The Stone Age’s Josh Homme, Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig, DJ Khaled, Jax Jones, Action Bronson, Briggs, and more recorded on their iPhones.