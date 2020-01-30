Dancehall Hitmaker Stephen 'Di Genius' McGregor Signs With Warner Chappell

Warner Chappell Music has signed Stephen "Di Genius" McGregor -- the award-winning songwriter and producer who has collaborated with Drake (Views), Shakira (El Dorado) and more -- to a global co-publishing agreement.

The Kingston, Jamaica native has also worked with the likes of Ne-Yo, Estelle, Sean Paul and Damian Marley. The deal includes all McGregor's future work, too.

The son of reggae legend Freddie McGregor, McGregor had his first big break at age 15, when he co-wrote Mavado hit "Weh Dem Ah Do." He went on to produce most of Paul's 2009 album Imperial Blaze, which topped Billboard's Top Rap and Reggae Albums charts. In a joint statement, Warner Chappell Music co-chair/CEO Guy Moot and president of A&R, U.S., Ryan Press called McGregor "one of the most ingenious and influential songwriters and producers on the reggae/dancehall scene for more than a decade."

"His critically acclaimed, chart-topping work has taken him far beyond his Jamaican roots and made him much in demand by hitmakers across the globe," they continued. "He’s only scratched the surface of his amazing talent, and all of us at WCM are looking forward to being part of his musical journey."

Along the way of his decade-spanning career, McGregor helped bring dancehall back into the mainstream with co-writing and co-production credits on Drake's 2016 Views track "Controlla."

"It’s an honor to get a chance to work alongside Guy, Ryan, [head of international, executive vp of U.S. A&R] Shani [Gonzales] and the rest of their amazing team who share the same passion to create timeless moments through music," McGregor added. "Guy has believed in me from the beginning, and he truly cares about the music itself -- beyond just the numbers. I’m excited and ready to make history with the Warner Chappell team.”