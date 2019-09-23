Apple Music's New Lyrics Landing Page Celebrates Songwriters Like Halsey, YBN Cordae & More

It includes a new "Lyrics to Live By" video series where artists tell the stories behind their most career-defining lines.

On the heels of Apple Music unveiling its new real-time lyrics feature, on Monday (Sept. 23) the streaming service debuted a Lyrics landing page that tips a hat to songwriters.

Real-time lyrics launched last week as part of Apple's new iOS 13 operating system, and allows users to display song lyrics, karaoke-style, while a song is playing. The new landing page is intended to "celebrate this new frontier in the listening experience," according to its page description.

First up on the Lyrics landing page is a "Lyrics to Live By" video series where artists including Halsey, Hunter Hayes and YBN Cordae explain the stories behind their most career-defining lines.

Under that, the page also offers a new playlist series called "Modern Masters" that culls the songbooks of Sia, Julia Michaels, Jack Antonoff, Chris Stapleton, Benny Blanco and more contemporary hitmakers. Finally, there are more than a dozen new "Essentials" curated playlists, highlighting hits by "songwriting gods and goddesses" like Elton John, Joni Mitchell, Neil Young and Bruce Springsteen.

"Whether it's today's biggest artists telling the personal stories behind the indelible lines that double as invaluable life advice," the page reads, "or robust playlists showcasing the sharpest lyricists in the history of music, you'll have a whole new appreciation for that your favorite artists are saying, not just how they're saying it."