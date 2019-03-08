Apple Music's Women's Day Takeover Is About More Than Exposure: 'Hopefully It Drives Revenue Into the Pockets of Women Too'

The celebration intends to go beyond raising awareness of women's issues, says global director of editorial Rachel Newman.

If you didn't realize that Friday (March 8) was International Women's Day, a quick browse through Apple Music would do the trick. The streaming service marked the occasion with a complete takeover of its landing page, featuring artist-curated playlists, female-driven radio show programming and a host of other women-focused content.

The idea? "For you not to be able to avoid having a conversation about how many great female artists there are," says Rachel Newman, global director of editorial for Apple Music. "You literally can't escape."

Newman and her team began planning the campaign to highlight "visionary" women in late 2018. Today, it includes more than 3,000 tracks featured within women-themed playlists as well as a 24-hour takeover on the steamer's global livestream Beats 1 dedicated to conversations about womens' issues worldwide. Other Apple Music radio shows include Maren Morris and Brandi Carlile speaking about women in country music, Maren Morris offering a track-by-track breakdown of her just-released album, Girl, and a special edition of Kehlani’s Sunday Gems Beats 1 radio show where she discusses pregnancy and motherhood.

On the playlist end, Cardi B, P!nk, Camila Cabello and other boundary-pushing female artists curated personal selections of the female musicians who inspire their work. Apple Music even partnered with Scottish rocker and human rights activist Annie Lennox (a "complete legend and hero," says Newman) and her NGO, The Circle, to create a short film where artists like Ed Sheeran and Dua Lipa spread awareness of misogyny, rape, violence to women and pay disparities around the world.

Rather than "doing something that was piecemeal or half-hearted," Newman adds, the initiative is meant to "put our money where our mouth is." Ideally, the celebration won't just raise awareness of women's issues, but directly benefit female artists in the form of streams. Early Friday, Apple Music revealed a list of its most-streamed female artists, including Rihanna, Ariana Grande and others.

"We’re a pretty significant platform, so hopefully it drives revenue into the pockets of women, too," Newman says.

The International Women's Day campaign will wind down Saturday evening, but Apple Music will continue to highlight women on its platform for the remainder of the month.

Outside the app, Apple is partnering with Girls Who Code as well as hosting "Made by Women" sessions in Apple stores, led by female artists, musicians, photographers and other creatives.

"There’s a fantastic conversation going on globally around equality for women, inclusion and diversity," Newman adds. "It’s a great time to turn the volume up."