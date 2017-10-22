Justin Timberlake Confirmed as 2018 Super Bowl Halftime Show Performer

Justin Timberlake performs at the Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival on Sept. 23, 2017, in Franklin, Tenn.

Justin Timberlake is bringing sexy back to the Super Bowl and putting "Nipplegate" in the past. Fourteen years after his infamous performance with Janet Jackson, the "Can't Stop the Feeling" singer will take the halftime show stage Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis.

His appearance was announced Sunday night (Oct. 22) before Sunday Night Football. See the silly skit with his pal, late-night host Jimmy Fallon, the singer shared on social media below.

Timberlake made an appearance during the 2017 Super Bowl commercials with legendary actor Christopher Walken for a Bai Antioxidant Infusions water commercial. The ad featured a dramatic reading of *NSYNC's "Bye Bye Bye," or as the band later tweeted, "#BaiBaiBai."

In 2004, Timberlake's performance of "Rock Your Body" with Janet Jackson ended with him pulling off part of Jackson's costume, revealing her right breast. The Federal Communications Commission implemented a five-second delay during live TV performances thereafter.

Timberlake is currently working on his fifth studio album, which reportedly is inspired by his Memphis roots. Despite not releasing any new music since last summer's hit "Can't Stop the Feeling," he has recently made appearances at the Pilgrimage Festival in Franklin, Tenn., on Sept. 23 and Dave Matthews' Concert for Charlottesville on Sept. 24.