Missy Elliott Debuts Electric New Song and Video 'I'm Better': Watch

Missy Elliott, Lamb and a cadre of space cadets get their freak on for the new video, “I’m Better”.

The hip-hop legend goes minimal in this slow groove, Autotune-heavy number which dropped overnight with a stylized, can’t-look-away clip.

Directed by Dave Meyers and Elliott, the video is loaded with lasers, floodlights, angles and wild choreography (arranged by Sean Bankhead and Elliott).

“Yeah he got bands in the Bando/Missy got dudes in Orlando/Plus I got cars that he paying for/Man I be too much to handle,” she raps.

The four cloaked and tethered dancers are totally worth your attention and the aquatic sequence is an unexpected trip.

Elliott’s last album proper was 2005’s The Cookbook, which reached No. 2 on the Billboard 200. Watch the new clip below.



