Morgxn Is Faced With a 'Hard Pill To Swallow' on New Song: Exclusive Premiere

morgxn explores the agony of loss in his emotional new song, “hard pill to swallow.”

The Nashville native’s career is on the rise following the release last year of his sensual debut "Love You With the Lights On." His latest work, however, is textured in an altogether different shade of darkness. It’s about “losing someone I loved very much,” morgxn tells Billboard. “It was a moment of ‘forced solitude,’ and with barely no time to process this song came flying out of me.”

“hard pill to swallow” is lifted from morgxn’s forthcoming vital EP through his label wxnderlost records, the release date for which has yet to be announced. Billboard exclusively premieres the track today.

morgxn’s new single "Home" has enjoyed more than 2.4 million Spotify plays and will be serviced radio next week. He’s just signed with the Windish Agency for booking and he’s slated to play a string of dates in the months ahead, including Baby’s All Right in Brooklyn on Jan. 20 and at SXSW in Austin, Texas this March.

Check out “hard pill to swallow” below.