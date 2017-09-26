Aerosmith Cancels Remaining Tour Dates Due to Steven Tyler's 'Unexpected Medical Issues'

Steven Tyler of Aerosmith performs at Arena Ciudad de Mexico on Oct. 27, 2016 in Mexico City, Mexico.

“Please not to worry… I am not in a life threatening condition, but I need to deal with this right away, and get some rest and medical care immediately in order to sustain and maintain my future performances.”

In a statement posted to Steven Tyler’s Twitter account on Tuesday (Sept. 26), the singer announced that Aerosmith would cancel the last four shows of the band’s South American tour due to unexpected, unspecified medical issues. As part of his “immediate care,” his doctors advised that he can’t travel or perform.

The cancelled shows include dates in Curitiba, Brazil; Santiago, Chile; Rosario, Argentina; and Monterrey, Mexico.

Tyler added, ”I promise I’ll be back...unfortunately, health does not wait and it’s something even I can’t schedule around our shows.”