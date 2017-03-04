The Shins Cover 'A Taste of Honey' for 'Man in the High Castle' Album

James Mercer of The Shins performs at Eventim Apollo on March 29, 2017 in London.

For Amazon’s dystopian alternate history show The Man in the High Castle's Resistance Radio album, The Shins have covered the 1960s pop standard “A Taste of Honey,” most famously recorded by The Beatles.

The compilation, which will be released Friday, also includes covers of well-known post-war tracks from Beck, Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen and Grandaddy. Listen to The Shins’ cover below:

This article was originally published by Spin.