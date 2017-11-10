Sia's 'Rainbow,' From 'My Little Pony,' Receives Animated Lyric Video Courtesy of Hasbro

A new lyric video for Sia’s “Rainbow” was released on Hasbro’s YouTube page on Wednesday (Oct. 11), adding a new visual dimension to the track. The song is part of the soundtrack for My Little Pony: The Movie, which is part of the toy company’s 2010 relaunch of the franchise’s toy line.

The uplifting song uses the metaphor of a rainbow to celebrate the growth that comes out of suffering -- Sia’s words are animated alongside the My Little Pony characters, who add a cartoonish element to an earnest song.

The character Sia voices in the movie, Songbird Serenade, takes center stage at the beginning of the video, while wearing the singer’s signature bob. As the song progresses, the whole cast flitters around the typographical animations of the lyrics, which become interpretive as the word “ground” literally shatters when it hits the floor.

Watch the lyric video for “Rainbow” below.