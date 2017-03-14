Imagine Dragons' 'Believer' Rules Hot Rock Songs Chart

The song halts the record 30-week reign of Twenty One Pilots' "Heathens."

For just the second time in 14 months, an act not named Twenty One Pilots is No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Rock Songs chart.

"Believer," the lead single from Imagine Dragons' upcoming third studio album, rises 2-1 on the chart dated March 25. The song is the Las Vegas band's second leader on the list. Imagine Dragons first led Hot Rock Songs for 23 weeks in 2013 with "Radioactive," the second single from their debut full-length, Night Visions.

"Believer" dethrones Twenty One Pilots' "Heathens," which had dominated for 30 weeks, a record dating to the chart's June 2009 inception. It also stops the duo's streak of leading the chart for all weeks between the charts dated Jan. 9, 2016, and March 18, 2017, except for one: May 14, 2016, when Prince's "Purple Rain" ruled following the icon's April 21 death.

"Believer" returns to No. 1 (for a third total week) on Rock Digital Song Sales (3-1), up 116 percent to 44,000 downloads sold in the week ending March 9, according Nielsen Music. It also holds at No. 2 on Rock Streaming Songs with a 7 percent gain to 8.1 million U.S. streams. Aiding its moves: in addition to sporting a 69-cent sale price in the iTunes Store, the track is featured in a commercial for Nintendo's new Switch console and its music video premiered March 7.

The song is a hit at radio as well, jumping 7-3 on the all-rock-format Rock Airplay chart with a 12 percent burst to 8 million impressions (in the week ending March 12). It's also up to new peaks of No. 3 on the Alternative Songs airplay chart and No. 16 on Adult Alternative Songs.

On Hot Rock Songs, "Believer" has now exceeded the chart peaks of any of songs from Imagine Dragons' previous album, Smoke + Mirrors, as that set's lead single "I Bet My Life" rose to No. 3 (March 7, 2015).

No title or release date has yet been announced for the group's next album.